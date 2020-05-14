Fed: Lower-income workers and less educated facing more job losses caused by coronavirus

NEW YORK — The coronavirus crisis led to dramatic changes in Americans’ finances as millions of workers faced layoffs or other cutbacks in their jobs, with low-wage workers taking the biggest hit, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

Nearly one in five of all adults either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced at work in March, the survey found. The job cuts were most severe for lower-income workers, with 39% of people with a household income of less than $40,000 reporting a job loss in March. That compares to 19% of workers with household incomes between $40,000 and $100,000 and only 13% of workers with household incomes above $100,000, the Fed said.

Nine in 10 people who were furloughed or lost their jobs said their employers told them they would return to their job at some point. Generally, however, people did not know when they would be able to return to work, since 77% of workers who lost their jobs were told they would be able to come back to their jobs but did not get a set return date.