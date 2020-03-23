Fed mounts aggressive new steps to combat coronavirus hit to economy

“We are heading to an effective partial shutdown of the U.S. economy over the period of four to six weeks,” that may require as much as $1.5 trillion to help small- and medium-sized businesses survive, more than four times what’s in the Senate bill for small business loans, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

Just as the Great Recession sparked on-the-fly innovation that kept financial and mortgage markets afloat, the damage hitting “Main Street” has led to calls for the Fed to become similarly inventive, such as by buying corporate bonds or more aggressively managing long-term interest rates that affect home mortgages and other important types of credit.

Speed matters

Speed will matter for a group of companies that often operate with slim cash buffers, but are also a key source of jobs and important to the fabric and feel of communities. It is a diverse group, including not just tens of thousands of restaurants and bars with fewer than five people on the payroll, but iron foundries and oil and gas companies that employ several hundred.

On a conference call earlier this week arranged by the Main Street Alliance, a lobbying group representing local business, firm owners worried that programs focused on easy credit, even on liberal terms, will still leave them behind the curve.