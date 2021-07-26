Fed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter

The rise of infections could, if it continues, weigh on the recovery, and would do so at a particularly tenuous moment.

The Fed is still hoping the economy can regain all of the 6.8 million jobs missing since the start of the pandemic, but that depends on other aspects of the recovery continuing apace — particularly a full reopening of public schools in the fall. That’s anticipated to help free parents to return to jobs, but the process could be set back if the health crisis intensifies again.

Any slowdown in the recovery or hiring, meanwhile, would occur amid the expiry of the federal spending and benefits that sustained personal incomes last year, a “fiscal cliff” already expected to slow annual economic growth from its current high-octane pace of around 7%.

Rising inflation had been the immediate focus of Federal Reserve officials in recent weeks, cleaving the central bank between those worried prices may be increasing too fast and those arguing that the economy needed much more time to grow and regain lost jobs before any change in monetary policy.