Fed policymakers see economy plateauing, risks ahead

The U.S. economy faces stiff headwinds in staging a strong recovery as a surge in coronavirus cases without a vaccine in sight and few treatment options will likely limit consumer spending and the labor market, Federal Reserve policymakers said on Tuesday.

Business owners are "nervous again," Ralph Bostic, president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, said in webcast remarks to the Tennessee Business Roundtable. "There is a real sense this might go on longer than we have planned for."

The next three to six weeks could prove critical in the pace of an economic recovery that Bostic suggested may plateau sooner and at a lower pace than has been expected.

At an event sponsored by the National Association of Business Economists, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly sounded a similar tone.

After large swathes of the U.S. economy reopened and trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus began to reach the unemployed and hard-hit businesses, the economy created 4.8 million jobs in June.

Those gains mean the labor market is "in better shape than I thought it might be — but it’s nowhere close to where we need to be," Daly said, noting that unemployment, at 11.1%, is extremely elevated.