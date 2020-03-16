Fed’s failure to fix credit plumbing leaves markets scrambling for dollars

Dollar rationing

Meanwhile, senior bankers in Asia said major clients with supply chains and operations outside the region were worried about their cash flow being disrupted as countries close borders and economic activity grinds to a halt. “Dollar liquidity is okay at the moment, but we obviously have to be careful and do a bit of rationing. There is a bit of flight to quality that is happening now,” said a senior corporate banker at a large regional bank.

Sources told Reuters banks are staying away or demanding higher pricing from companies in the travel, tourism and transportation sectors.

“A couple of cruise line companies are out in the market too and they are looking to raise a few million dollars,” said a trade banker at a European bank. “It would be very brave for someone to extend their balance sheet to them.”

Money market stress levels are still nowhere near what was seen at the height of the global financial crisis.

The spread between Libor rates and the overnight indexed swap rate has widened to 60 basis points from 6 bps in a matter of 3 weeks. The spread, a widely used measure of banks’ credit risks, was 5 times wider in 2008 and analysts expect it will narrow further after the Fed’s move.