Federal court hears arguments on dicamba registration

Plaintiffs, EPA lawyers and an attorney representing Bayer conducted one hour of arguments in a video conference in front of a three-judge panel on Tuesday afternoon.

The judges were largely silent during the argument laid out by lawyers from the Center for Food Safety, but spent most of the EPA’s allocated time asking questions.

Circuit Judge William Fletcher questioned Sarah Buckley, a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice who represented the EPA, about the agency’s claim that while many experts said the number of complaints filed about dicamba in 2017 and 2018 was likely an underestimate, others said it could be an exaggeration.

Buckley pointed to a Monsanto white paper that said the complaints were likely overestimated and other factors to blame for much of the damage, but Fletcher said he meant anyone other than Monsanto.

“I was unable to find who those others might be other than Monsanto,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher also said that Monsanto seemed to always find corn nearby to blame dicamba drift on.

“The problem with that (argument) is the uses on corn have been consistent over time.,” Fletcher said.