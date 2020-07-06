Federal judge orders Dakota Access oil pipeline to be shut, emptied
0 comments

Federal judge orders Dakota Access oil pipeline to be shut, emptied

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Judge allows tribes to challenge Corps' Dakota Access study

This Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline where it crosses beneath the Missouri River in North Dakota, just north of the Standing Rock Reservation in Emmons County in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge is allowing four Native American tribes in the Dakotas to challenge the recent conclusion of federal officials that a Dakota Access oil pipeline spill wouldn't unfairly affect them, further prolonging a court case that has lingered for more than two years. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

 Tom Stromme

NEW YORK — Energy Transfer LP’s 570,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) must be shut down and emptied in 30 days, a U.S. district court ordered on Monday, dealing the biggest regulatory blow to the controversial project since its startup in 2017.

The court cited an error by the Army Corp of Engineers under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and that a simple fix was impossible.

DAPL is the largest pipeline running out of North Dakota’s Bakken shale basin and Native American tribes and environmental groups have long protested the line’s construction.

“Today is a historic day for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the many people who have supported us in the fight against the pipeline,” said Chairman Mike Faith of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. “This pipeline should have never been built here. We told them that from the beginning.”

Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports