Federal judge orders Dakota Access oil pipeline to be shut, emptied

NEW YORK — Energy Transfer LP’s 570,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) must be shut down and emptied in 30 days, a U.S. district court ordered on Monday, dealing the biggest regulatory blow to the controversial project since its startup in 2017.

The court cited an error by the Army Corp of Engineers under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and that a simple fix was impossible.

DAPL is the largest pipeline running out of North Dakota’s Bakken shale basin and Native American tribes and environmental groups have long protested the line’s construction.

“Today is a historic day for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the many people who have supported us in the fight against the pipeline,” said Chairman Mike Faith of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. “This pipeline should have never been built here. We told them that from the beginning.”

Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

