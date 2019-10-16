The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is hosting an event Thursday that aims to find funding for projects that help low- and moderate-income communities.
At the event, nonprofit organizations will each get five minutes to pitch their projects to bankers and funders.
Prosperity Connection, Northside Community Housing, Justine Petersen and Better Family Life are among the organizations attending.
Banks, community development financial institutions and foundations have committed more than $1.2 million in grants, loans and investments since the program, called Investment Connection, started in November 2017, according to a release from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Thursday's event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1000 North Vandeventer Ave.