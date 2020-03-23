Federal Reserve to lend up to $300 billion to businesses, cities

What is not clear is how the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury, or the related power of the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet, can be used to fix a key issue — how to keep millions of small businesses from failing.

“Social distancing” has forced retailers, restaurants and bars to close their doors, wiping out sales.

A Senate bill proposed by the Republican leadership includes $350 billion in loans for small businesses to cover payroll, rent and some other expenses for the next four months, and includes loan forgiveness for the portion covering wages.

Grander proposals would pull in the Fed, a suggestion complicated by the central bank’s need to protect itself against losses. Fed rules say it may only lend to solvent businesses against adequate collateral, something many small businesses’ lack.

The scale of help needed is potentially massive. Nearly 10 million firms would be eligible under the Senate bill, which applies to companies with up to 500 workers, federal data show. They employ more than 100 million people and burn through $100 billion in weekly wages.

The Fed’s involvement is inevitable if the program is to be large enough, some economists say.