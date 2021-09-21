FedEx hiring more than 1,000 in St. Louis region in ramp-up for holidays

Shipping giant FedEx is looking to hire 1,080 new workers at events in St. Peters and Edwardsville Thursday as it ramps up for the busy holiday season.
The company is looking for package handlers, drivers, and other support workers, according to a news release.
-
'The status quo is unacceptable': Activist investor targets Build-A-Bear, Goedeker's
-
Boeing puts drone assembly line in Metro East, could employ 300
-
‘Sleepy Webster isn’t so sleepy’: Businesses in path of $320 million development weigh future
-
‘More and more peril’: St. Louis looks to board up Reign for a year
-
YouTube blocks, then unblocks, a St. Louis County Council meeting recording
The Edwardsville event will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Comfort Inn, 3080 South State Route 157.
The St. Peters event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at a FedEx Ground facility, 9000 Premier Parkway South.
Interested applicants can also apply at fedex.com/hiringday
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.