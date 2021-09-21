 Skip to main content
FedEx hiring more than 1,000 in St. Louis region in ramp-up for holidays
A FedEx delivery truck

  In this Dec. 18, 2014 file photo, a Federal Express driver returns to his truck after delivering a package to a business in Springfield, Ill. 

 The Associated Press

Shipping giant FedEx is looking to hire 1,080 new workers at events in St. Peters and Edwardsville Thursday as it ramps up for the busy holiday season. 

The company is looking for package handlers, drivers, and other support workers, according to a news release. 

The Edwardsville event will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Comfort Inn, 3080 South State Route 157.

The St. Peters event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at a FedEx Ground facility, 9000 Premier Parkway South.

Interested applicants can also apply at fedex.com/hiringday

