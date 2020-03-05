FedEx to close Earth City facility

EARTH CITY — FedEx plans to close a facility in Earth City that employs 125 workers.
The company, based in Memphis, will close the building at 13679 Rider Trail North in Earth City by May 2, it said in a letter to the state.
FedEx employs about 125 people there who could be impacted by the move, the letter said. Employees will have opportunities to transition into available positions at other locations.
The company said it plans to redirect packages to other FedEx Ground locations.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
