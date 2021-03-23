 Skip to main content
Fed's Bullard sees fast growth this year as pandemic nears end
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Tuesday predicted fast growth for the U.S. this year now that vaccines are reducing COVID-19 infections.

"Right now it is looking good; I think we are coming to the end of the war here, and hopefully we'll get to a point, at least in the U.S., where the pandemic will be behind us," he said. He projected U.S. gross domestic product to grow 6.5% this year, unemployment to fall to 4.5% and inflation to rise to 2.5%.

"I'd like to see actual data come in that verifies this forecast and verifies the idea that it's going to be a very strong year for the U.S. economy," Bullard said after a webinar sponsored by the National Association for Business Economics.

James Bullard

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard — one of the Fed’s leading policy doves — worries the U.S. manufacturing sector may already be in recession. (Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)
