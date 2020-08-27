Feds say Stenger donor Rallo fully recovered from COVID-19, should stay in prison

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors said Thursday that John Rallo, the businessman at the center of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's bribery conviction, has fully recovered from COVID-19 and should not be released from federal prison.

Rallo, 55, sent a handwritten note to U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber dated Aug. 11 seeking compassionate release after he tested positive Aug. 2. Rallo wrote that another 100 inmates at the Marion Prison minimum security satellite camp had tested positive, and his cell mate, 39-year-old Taiwan Davis, had died Aug. 5 from virus complications.

Rallo argued his thyroid cancer and blood disorder made him susceptible and he should be allowed to serve the 15 months remaining on his 17-month sentence under home confinement with his wife and children in Salt Lake City.