Feds: St. Louis County software company owner failed to pay $600k in tax

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The owner of a St. Louis County software company pleaded not guilty Friday to seven federal charges of willful failure to pay taxes.

Jonathan Michaelson, 45, owned Blue 2.0, which had employees in multiple states, a Sept. 29 indictment says.

Michaelson withheld income, Social Security and Medicare taxes from employees in 2016 and 2017 totaling $606,924 but didn't turn the money over to the government, the indictment says.

Michaelson transferred over $1 million in company funds to his personal accounts, the indictment says. He wired $32,000 from the business account to buy a boat dock and spent more than $360,000 on home mortgage and renovation payments, the indictment says.

The indictment was sealed until Michaelson turned himself in Friday.

