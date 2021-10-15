Feds: St. Louis County software company owner failed to pay $600k in tax

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The owner of a St. Louis County software company pleaded not guilty Friday to seven federal charges of willful failure to pay taxes.
Jonathan Michaelson, 45, owned Blue 2.0, which had employees in multiple states, a Sept. 29 indictment says.
-
‘I just want to get home’: Lambert flights among hundreds of Southwest Airlines cancellations
-
St. Louis Carpenters’ financial records point to ‘messy’ accounting of union, benefit funds
-
Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip
-
Meet the new guy: New Grant’s Farm chief says ‘sky’s the limit’
-
St. Louis' biggest scrap metal co. bought by steel giant
Michaelson withheld income, Social Security and Medicare taxes from employees in 2016 and 2017 totaling $606,924 but didn't turn the money over to the government, the indictment says.
Michaelson transferred over $1 million in company funds to his personal accounts, the indictment says. He wired $32,000 from the business account to buy a boat dock and spent more than $360,000 on home mortgage and renovation payments, the indictment says.
The indictment was sealed until Michaelson turned himself in Friday.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.