Feds sue southern Illinois nursing home provider alleging years of fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS — State and federal officials allege that a Michigan-based health care provider for years fraudulently billed Medicare for patient visits in long-term care facilities in multiple states, including Missouri and Illinois.

The provider, General Medicine P.C., billed for unusually large numbers of patient visits, and billed routine visits as though they were more complex appointments for which Medicare pays higher prices, the lawsuit says.

For example, on a single day in 2017, a southern Illinois doctor working for the company reported 40 patient visits. He coded them under a category of appointment that is estimated to take 35 minutes, meaning the visits would have added up to more than 23 hours of work.

The lawsuit, filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, alleges that the defendants “played a numbers game designed to bill as many patient visits as possible, regardless of whether those visits were actually performed as documented or medically necessary.”

From April 2016 through March 2021, General Medicine P.C. received more than $40 million from Medicare Part B alone. The lawsuit says much of that money came from fraudulent claims.

The suit named Michigan resident Dr. Thomas Prose as president and senior medical director for General Medicine P.C. It says the practice’s clinicians spanned Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Louisiana, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina.

Efforts to reach Prose this week were unsuccessful.

Prose founded the practice in 1983, according to the company’s website. The business focuses on patients in post-acute, long-term care and assisted living settings.

In 2014, the lawsuit says, a southern Illinois nurse practitioner reported 60 patient visits in one day.

“That’s excessive,” Prose told his director of clinical operations, according to the court documents. “No one will believe ... she worked 18 hours without a meal break or a bathroom break.”

Prose instructed the nurse practitioner to “redo” the reports to move 25 patient visits to a different day.

The company also paid its workers a rate per patient visit rather than per hour, incentivizing clinicians to see more patients in shorter amounts of time.

This most recent filing follows cases against two Illinois residents who worked for General Medicine P.C.

In September 2020, Jami Mayhew, a nurse practitioner in Madison County, pleaded guilty to health care fraud for false claims submitted in 2017.

And in September 2021, Illinois resident Dr. Phillip Jeffery Greene was indicted for submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare. That indictment alleges that in one case Greene reported a visit with a patient who was in a different facility at the time, and in another case, he reported a visit with a patient who had died the day before.

The latest filing includes a list of corporations of different names all registered under General Medicine P.C.’s address in Novi, Michigan, a structure that apparently helped the providers dodge audits.

For example, the suit says that in October 2016, Missouri’s Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit sent a letter to Prose saying the agency had identified red flags in the practice’s billing. General Medicine P.C. voluntarily surrendered its state Medicaid agreement in January 2017. But the following day, it submitted paperwork applying for enrollment in the state Medicaid program under one of its other entities, “flouting the entire purpose of the MMAC investigation,” the lawsuit says.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.