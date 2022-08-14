FEMA to open Hazelwood disaster assistance center Monday

HAZELWOOD — Federal disaster recovery specialists will be available this week in a temporary FEMA office at the Hazelwood Civic Center to help St. Louis-area residents obtain recovery assistance following the recent flash floods.

The temporary FEMA office opens at 2 p.m. Monday at 8969 Dunn Road and will stay open until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, it will operate from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. The federal government last week approved Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's Aug. 4 request for a major disaster declaration following flash floods that have killed at least two, displaced dozens and caused tens of millions of dollars of property damage across the metro area.

FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration employees will offer one-on-one help to people to apply for disaster assistance, check their applications and learn about available resources. People directly affected by the floods in St. Louis, St. Louis county and St. Charles County are invited to use the center.

The Red Cross and the Missouri Department of Public Safety organized earlier assistance events, and the first one quickly reached capacity. The Salvation Army has estimated at least 1,500 households were impacted by the floods, and the United Way earlier this month processed at least 3,200 disaster aid applications.

But the FEMA center could help connect people with substantial federal resources. Grant money could be available to some people to offset costs from the July 25 through July 28 floods and used to pay for property damage, temporary hotel stays or rental assistance.

FEMA cannot pay for costs that a private insurer or other source has covered. It also cannot pay for lost or spoiled food. Each household is allowed only one application, the agency said in an announcement.

Before visiting the center, apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

The disaster center will relocate at the end of the week and FEMA will announce where it and other centers will open soon.