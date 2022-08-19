 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FEMA to open St. Charles disaster recovery center Saturday

Flooding-St Louis

Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

ST. CHARLES — FEMA will open a disaster recovery center Saturday near Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road.

The center, in the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board of St. Charles County at 1025 Country Club Road, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

FEMA and staff from the U.S. Small Business Administration will explain available assistance programs and help victims of last month’s flash floods complete or check the status of applications for recovery grants and low-interest loans.

In response to the major disaster authorized by the federal government in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County, FEMA has also opened recovery centers in the Hazelwood Civic Center and at Ranken Technical College’s campus in north St. Louis.

The Ranken location is in the Mary Ann Lee Technology Center at 1313 North Newstead Avenue and is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. The Hazelwood Center will close this weekend but reopen Monday at noon and stay open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday next week.

