Fenton works out details for talks with YMCA over rec center management

FENTON — Several city aldermen will help draft an agreement to let the YMCA run the municipal recreation center.

The Fenton Board of Aldermen on Thursday agreed to send four or fewer members, along with City Administrator Nikki Finkbiner, to meet with the Gateway YMCA to hash out terms for it to run RiverChase Recreation Center.

RiverChase has operated at a deficit for years and has lost the city at least $6.1 million since 2004.

Officials said there are many details still to be laid out about how the partnership would work.

If talks progress, the Board of Aldermen and Gateway Region YMCA board of directors could sign a deal by midyear. Then it could take anywhere from a few months to a year to transition operations, said CEO Tim Helm. It would be the first time the Gateway Region YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility in the St. Louis region.

RiverChase, at 990 Horan Drive, cost around $17 million to build in 1999, financed by Fenton’s parks and stormwater sales tax of one-half of 1%.

