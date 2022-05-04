 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferguson-based Emerson to exit its business in Russia

Emerson

Emerson's Ferguson headquarters. 

 Photo courtesy of Emerson

Emerson, the diversified manufacturer based in Ferguson, said on Wednesday that it would exit its business in Russia, adding that it would explore strategic options to divest Metran, its subsidiary in the country.

“We are committed to an orderly transfer of these assets and will support our employees through this process,” said Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai.

Emerson also reported net earnings to common stockholders of $674 million, or $1.13 per share, for the three months ended March 31, up from $561 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

