Fewer shoppers hit St. Louis-area malls for deals after Christmas

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Tom Morgan looked up from the newspaper in his lap to scan the crowd at the St. Louis Galleria on Sunday.
The St. Louis resident comes to the Richmond Heights mall several times a week to walk, buy a piece of chocolate from Bissinger's and read the Post-Dispatch and other papers in one of the plush armchairs.
"It was busier before Christmas," said Morgan, 83.
There were fewer shoppers out and about at local malls after Christmas this year, part of a nationwide trend where consumers seemed less apt to take advantage of the remaining holiday sales and promotions. A survey from the National Retail Foundation found that post-holiday shopping, both online and in stores, has waned slightly in recent years: 65% of U.S. consumers said they planned to shop the week after Christmas in 2021 compared with 68% in 2019.
That's despite the trade group's expectations that holiday sales during November and December of this year will reach a record high between $843.4 billion and $859 billion in both online and in-store sales.
“Despite economic headwinds, November retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to spend," Matthew Shay, the trade group's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Local malls such as the Galleria and St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield had some crowds on Sunday, but the longest lines were at the food courts. Even the Galleria's more popular stores such as Apple, Bath & Body Works and Footlocker had breathing room among customers.
At the outlets, an outdoor shopping plaza, several stores posted stanchions outside their doors to manage crowds. But only Kate Spade drew a line of 10 people by midday. Nearby, employees at Soft Surroundings, a local women's apparel brand, called out to passersby to come check out their store.
Cyndy Walsh, 55, and her daughter Maggie Walsh, 11, were in town from Virginia visiting family. They went to the Galleria to get Maggie a case for her new iPhone 13 Mini she got for Christmas. They hit up H&M and Urban Outfitters, too, but a stop at Dillard's to find some Spode china came up empty for Cyndy.
"There aren't as many sales," Cyndy Walsh said. "And not a lot of stuff on shelves either."
But a few other shoppers had better luck.
Bill Witherspoon, 61, of north St. Louis County stood by a pillar near Macy's at the Galleria while he waited for his 17-year-old daughter, Nyia Temple, to finish shopping.
He's taken her to the mall every year so she can spend the cash she gets on Christmas. This year, they stopped at beauty store Sephora and clothing store Journeys for Nyia, but there weren't any plans for Witherspoon to shop.