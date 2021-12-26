Fewer shoppers hit St. Louis-area malls for deals after Christmas

Local malls such as the Galleria and St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield had some crowds on Sunday, but the longest lines were at the food courts. Even the Galleria's more popular stores such as Apple, Bath & Body Works and Footlocker had breathing room among customers.

At the outlets, an outdoor shopping plaza, several stores posted stanchions outside their doors to manage crowds. But only Kate Spade drew a line of 10 people by midday. Nearby, employees at Soft Surroundings, a local women's apparel brand, called out to passersby to come check out their store.

Cyndy Walsh, 55, and her daughter Maggie Walsh, 11, were in town from Virginia visiting family. They went to the Galleria to get Maggie a case for her new iPhone 13 Mini she got for Christmas. They hit up H&M and Urban Outfitters, too, but a stop at Dillard's to find some Spode china came up empty for Cyndy.

"There aren't as many sales," Cyndy Walsh said. "And not a lot of stuff on shelves either."

But a few other shoppers had better luck.

Bill Witherspoon, 61, of north St. Louis County stood by a pillar near Macy's at the Galleria while he waited for his 17-year-old daughter, Nyia Temple, to finish shopping.