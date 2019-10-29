Team up with us for 99¢
French carmaker PSA sees shares drop on diesel fraud report

In this Sept. 7, 2012 file photo, a Peugeot, left, and Citroën cars are parked in Paris. Shares in French carmaker Groupe PSA have tumbled because of a report that investigators found a company-wide strategy to trick diesel emissions tests on Peugeot and Citroën cars. PSA vigorously denied wrongdoing and threatened to file a complaint over the report Friday in Le Monde newspaper, citing extensively from what it said was a report by fraud investigators. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

 The Associated Press

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a $50 billion auto giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal could be in the form of an all-stock deal, the report said.   