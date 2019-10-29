Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a $50 billion auto giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The deal could be in the form of an all-stock deal, the report said.
