Independent St. Louis grocer Fields Foods is opening Thursday evening in the the ground level of the Lofts@Euclid, an 86-unit apartment building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Delmar Boulevard in the Central West End.
It's the third location for the grocery chain owned by Chris Goodson, which opened its first store in Lafayette Square in 2014. The Lofts@Euclid, developed by Cullinan Properties, opened in 2016.
“Everyone at Fields Foods takes great pride in offering a variety of healthy food options for our community and for doing our little part to bridge the Delmar Divide," Goodson said in a statement.
The grocery store has moved into expansion mode in recent years, focusing on locations in the ground floor of apartment buildings. Its second location, in the 168-unit Monogram building on Washington Avenue in Downtown West, opened in April. A fourth location in the Hibernia apartment building in Dogtown should open later this year. This month, Goodson said he's also looking at a location on West Florissant Avenue in the Ferguson-Dellwood area.