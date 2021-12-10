Finland picks Lockheed’s F-35 to replace aging Boeing F/A-18s

HELSINKI — Finland has chosen U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighters in a tender to replace aging F/A-18 combat jets, and plans to order 64 planes with weapons systems, the government said on Friday.

Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Boeing, Sweden’s Saab, France’s Dassault and Britain’s BAE Systems.

The procurement is worth an estimated 8.378 billion euros ($9.44 billion), the government said.

“When comparing military performance, the F-35 best met our needs,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told a news conference.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Lockheed Martin was set to win the contract.