Fire scorches historic north St. Louis church. Walls collapse.

ST. LOUIS — A Thursday evening fire damaged the historic St. Augustine Church, leading to the collapse of some walls and scorching the 126-year-old north St. Louis property.

The one-alarm fire was reported just after 6 p.m. and was under control by about 7:30 p.m., St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said. Part of the church's eastern side collapsed during the blaze, but no firefighters were inside.

The church had no working utilities but there were signs of possible squatters.

The cause is under investigation; Mosby said the fire isn't considered suspicious.

Battalion 1 reports: Defensive operations ongoing. Three aerial waterways & a 2-1/2 hand line working. All operations are exterior outside the collapse zone. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/N8npg4IjGk — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 9, 2022

Neighbor Krystal Reid, 33, said she came home from work yesterday around 5:30 p.m. to find smoke everywhere and fire trucks and police cars lined up her block. Her boyfriend told her he had to move his car so firefighters could access the fire hydrant.

Reid, who has lived in the St. Louis Place neighborhood for a few months, said that she knew that people had often tried to strip the building of copper and other materials.

The owner of the church, nonprofit Project Augustine, said on Instagram on Friday morning that it was still gathering information and figuring out how it will impact the project. It said it would not be publicly sharing details at this time.

Project Augustine aimed to provide a food pantry and community garden as well as job skills and art workshops. The founders, Brittany and Chris Gloyd, bought the church in 2020.

The property was already severely neglected when they bought it, Brittany Gloyd told the Post-Dispatch in 2021: Vandals had stripped the structure of its copper, the upper balcony and archways had fallen, half of the windows were missing, and water damaged the roof.

Gloyd estimated then that the church needed $10 million just to stabilize it and questioned whether the building could be saved in time. “Does the building have three years?” she said. “We’re working against time.”

The project, however, had been at a standstill in recent months, Gloyd said last week. "The church has simply deteriorated faster than we can fundraise to make progress on the areas needing significant repair," she wrote in an email.

"We’ve had significant trouble convincing major donors to contribute, often cited to the historic lack of involvement and support from local government officials and agencies for northside projects and revitalization efforts such as ours," she continued.

Neighbor Willie Jones, 89, has lived across the street from the church for a half-century and remembers when it was active. She attended a few services there.

“It was gorgeous,” she said.

About 10 years after she moved in, the number of parishioners began to dwindle and eventually the church closed its doors.

Around 2011, they started seeing someone climbing up the roof to strip copper and other parts and would report it to police. Jones and other neighbors called the roof-climber “Spider-Man.”

“How he got on the roof I don’t know but he got all of the stuff up there,” she said.

Jones was home Thursday night when she heard fire truck sirens.

She walked to the window to see flames just visible over the roof of the building. The fire appeared to be on the other side of the building.

The firefighters left around 11 pm. It was the first fire at the church that Jones knew of, she said.

She said she’d like to see the church returned to its former glory, despite all of the damage and disrepair it’s taken.

“That’s a historic building,” Jones said. “I’d like to see it restored. But it’s going to take a fortune.”

Steph Kukuljan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

New owners, big plans for former St. Augustine Catholic Church New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans New owners of former St. Augustine Catholic Church have big plans