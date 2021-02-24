Firm chosen for Olive, Lindbergh interchange redesign in Creve Coeur

CLAYTON — Construction should begin soon on a project to rebuild the busy interchange at Olive and Lindbergh boulevards into a "folded diamond" interchange that can accommodate traffic in all directions.

The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership has been administering the road project after snagging a $4 million federal grant over two years ago. On Wednesday, its board approved hiring R.V. Wagner Inc. for $4.2 million to rebuild the interchange. The south St. Louis County company was one of five bidders. St. Louis County has committed to a $1 million match in road funds for the project.

The project will remove the two clover leaves north of Olive Boulevard and reconfigure the intersection so traffic can access all directions of Lindbergh and Olive boulevards. Currently, Old Olive Street Road, a side street, acts as a part of the intersection. Westbound traffic on Olive Boulevard must use Old Olive Street Road to access northbound Lindbergh Boulevard.

Construction is expected to take about one year, said Marie Dennis, whose firm, Access Engineering, was hired in 2018 to design the project.

“I think it’s all ready to go," she said.