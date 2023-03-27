CHESTERFIELD — The area's first Eatwell Market by Schnucks, a natural and organic food store that is part of Schnucks Markets, is holding its grand opening on Wednesday.

The 30,000 square foot store — about half the size of a typical supermarket — is at Boone's Crossing, 220 THF Boulevard in Chesterfield. Another Eatwell Market has been open in Columbia since 2020.

Eatwell Markets are designed to compete with the likes of Whole Foods and Fresh Thyme, selling local produce when available, meat raised without antibiotics or growth hormones, bulk items and offerings for vegetarians and other special diets.

The stores also present free community events, such as yoga classes or nutrition seminars.