First Bank reaches agreement to sell 14 branches

CREVE COEUR — First Bank announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell 14 of its 94 branches.

Creve Coeur-based First Bank has more than $6 billion in assets, and locations in California, Missouri and Illinois.

"The purpose of these sales is to focus our branch network on markets where we have the greatest opportunity to grow and to align our investments with our strategy," First Bank chairman and CEO Shelley Seifert said in a statement.

Royal Banks of Missouri will purchase two Illinois branches, located in Granite City and Jerseyville. Dieterich Bank will purchase five Illinois branches, in Columbia, Red Bud, Chester, Waterloo and Breese.

First State Community Bank will purchase seven Missouri branches, located in Warrenton, Dutzow, Washington, Gerald, Owensville, Hermann and St. Genevieve

The terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

