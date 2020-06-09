First hotel in Cortex tech district opens

Maryland Heights-based Midas Hospitality opened the first hotel in the Cortex tech district Monday, even as three major area hotels laid off or furloughed more than 900 employees.

Geared toward millennials and young professionals, the $28 million, 129-room Aloft Hotel is Midas Hospitality's twelfth hotel in greater St. Louis. It was scheduled to open in April.

Midas Hospitality Chief Experience Officer Marc Connor said the Aloft is a "high energy, fun hotel for the technologically-savvy."

The 200-acre Cortex tech district houses national companies like Microsoft, Boeing, Square, and Aon, along with many startups. Cortex eventually expects 12,000 employees.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel has enhanced cleaning, added social distancing guidelines, and temporarily closed its fitness center and pool.