First Illinois Bancorp to buy Rockwood Bancshares
ST. LOUIS — First Illinois Bancorp has agreed to buy Rockwood Bancshares.

Under the agreement, Rockwood Bancshares subsidiary Rockwood Bank will merge with Lindell Bank & Trust Company, a subsidiary of First Illinois.

"I am confident that this merger will bring added conveniences, products, and services to our customers," Rockwood president and CEO Joseph Lunt said in a statement.

Established in 1923, Lindell Bank has total assets of around $530 million. It has 12 locations in the greater St. Louis area, including one in East St. Louis.

Rockwood has roughly $250 million in assets, and according to its website, over 60 employees. It is based in Eureka, and has three other locations: in Fenton, High Ridge and Wildwood. It was established in 1989.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

