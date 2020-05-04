You are the owner of this article.
First Student bus center to close in House Springs; 127 to be laid off
First Student bus center to close in House Springs; 127 to be laid off

HOUSE SPRINGS — The First Student bus center here is expected to close permanently when its contract ends with the Northwest School District in Jefferson County on June 30, resulting in the layoffs of 127 people. 

The company said in a notice filed with the state Friday that it hopes to place employees at other locations "if possible" by May 31.

It was a rarity lately for such a filing not to mention the coronavirus as a reason for layoffs. 

The bus center about to close is at 4260 Gravois Road.

First Student said those who will be laid off include part-time drivers and monitors/aides, as well as maintenance and administrative employees.

Of those, 119 are Teamsters and eight are not union members, the filing said.

