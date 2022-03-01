Fitness franchise TruFusion St. Louis to open at City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS — The midtown entertainment and office district City Foundry STL has announced fitness group TruFusion St. Louis as its newest tenant.

TruFusion will have four studios and offer yoga, cycling, boxing and other workouts at its 13,552-square-foot location situated west of the Food Hall near Vandeventer Avenue. Memberships will cost $130 a month, or $1,350 for one year.

The gym is slated to open in November, officials announced Tuesday.

"The addition of TruFusion St. Louis is another step in offering a curated set of experiences that highlight the best of St. Louis," said Will Smith, City Foundry managing director.

City Foundry marks the brand's second location in the St. Louis from franchisee owner Joe Goldberg, who opened a TruFusion in Clayton several years ago.

City Foundry STL is a more than $300 million redevelopment of the former Federal-Mogul site. Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, a Puttshack mini golf concept and other retail are slated to join Fresh Thyme grocery, which opened in November. City Foundry’s office component opened in 2020.

Its next phase will include apartments and more office and retail space.

City Foundry sits just east of Ikea, at 3730 Foundry Way, off Forest Park Parkway.

Commercial real estate firm DCM Group represented TruFusion in its lease. New + Found Realty, the brokerage arm of City Foundry developer New + Found, represented the midtown district.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.