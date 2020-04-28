FleishmanHillard parent cutting jobs as coronavirus hits ad spending

Advertising firm Omnicom Group Inc. said on Tuesday it was cutting jobs and furloughing employees as the coronavirus lockdowns dent ad spending by clients.

The advertising giant — parent of St. Louis-based FleishmanHillard and other advertising and public relations agencies — said it had over $2.6 billion in cash and $2.9 billion in credit facility to tide over the virus crisis.

The company, which counts McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson and Volkswagen as clients, said that stay-at-home orders and store closures led to the decline and added it expects the trend to continue for the year.

Omnicom, struggling with ad budget cuts, has segued into making information campaigns related to coronavirus and worked with governments to run virus awareness initiatives.

The company, which did not disclose the number of job cuts, said a fall in revenue could hurt its operations and financial position, and the effects could be material.

“While we expect the pandemic to affect substantially all of our clients, certain industry sectors have been affected more immediately and more significantly than others,” the company said in a statement.