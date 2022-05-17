 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flight data from China Eastern jet points to intentional nosedive, WSJ reports

  • 0

Flight data from a black box recovered from a China Eastern jet that crashed earlier this year indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with U.S. officials' preliminary assessment.

The company and the National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In March, a Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members in mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.

Shares of Boeing were up 5.1% in afternoon trade.

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk Wants Twitter to Prove Bot Claims Before Takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News