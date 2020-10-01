Florida man admits stealing $1.4 million from Enterprise Holdings

ST. LOUIS – An employee of an Enterprise Holdings subsidiary pleaded guilty in federal court here Thursday to five counts of wire fraud and admitted stealing $1.45 million from the company.

David Michael Kramer, 41, of Broward County, was a group risk manager for Enterprise leasing Company of Florida at the time, court records show. He was responsible for reviewing and approving bills for various expenses related to vehicle leasing, such as vehicle towing and cleaning.

From 2009 through June of 2020, Kramer requested checks from the company to pay false expenses, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay McClure-Hartman said in Kramer's plea hearing Thursday. In all, she said he requested 694 false checks totaling $1,457,247. He used the money for personal purchases including vacations, designer clothing and expensive watches, McClure-Hartman said.

Asked if the allegations were true, Kramer told U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey, “Unfortunately they are, your honor, yes.” Kramer also told Autrey that he was embarrassed and remorseful for what he had done.