FLORISSANT — A woman from Florissant pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday and admitted fraudulently receiving about $200,000 in disability payments, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Tayon Hutchins Fowler, 42, also admitted submitting fraudulent bank statements and tax and other documents to purchase a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV in December, 2017, they said.
Prosecutors said Hutchins Fowler applied to the Social Security Administration for payments, claiming to be too disabled to work because of major depression and other conditions and had trouble shopping, driving, understanding directions, remembering things and getting along with people. She received a total of about $200,000 in disability payments from November, 2012, through March, 2019. From 2012-2017, however, Hutchins Fowler owned a home health care business and earned over $100,000 annually from 2014-2017.
Hutchins Fowler pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of making a false statement to the Social Security Administration and one count of wire fraud regarding the Mercedes purchase. Sentencing is set for March.