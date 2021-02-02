Florissant woman gets a year in prison for $200K in disability fraud

FLORISSANT — A woman from Florissant was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for fraudulently receiving about $200,000 in disability payments, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Tayon Hutchins-Fowler, 43, ran a home health care business and had annual income of more than $100,000 from 2014 to 2018, prosecutors said. At the same time, she told the Social Security Administration that she was not working and had difficulty shopping, driving, understanding directions, remembering, and getting along with people.

She received about $200,000 in disability payments from November 2012 through March 2019 as a result.

Hutchins-Fowler also admitted submitting false bank statements and tax and other documents to buy a new Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 SUV in 2017.

Hutchins-Fowler pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in December 2019 to one count of making a false statement to the Social Security Administration and one count of wire fraud for the Mercedes purchase.

