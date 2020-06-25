You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Foodservice company Levy to permanently lay off 210
0 comments

Foodservice company Levy to permanently lay off 210

Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
Residents adapt during coronavirus

An empty Washington Avenue next to America's Center Convention Complex is illuminated by a streak of sunlight downtown on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in St. Louis. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, federal, city and state officials have urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary and maintain a six-foot distance from one another to prevent the spread of the virus.

Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

ST. LOUIS — Levy Premium Foodservice told Missouri officials Wednesday it plans to permanently lay off or not call back 210 employees that are part of its foodservice contract America's Center and the Dome at America's Center.

Chicago-based Levy said managers who will be laid off have been furloughed since March and permanent layoffs will begin Aug. 1. Hourly employees, represented by the Unite Here Local 74 union, had already had their hours cut and may experience cuts of more than half their hours for the next six months, the company said. The St. Louis convention and Visitors Commission, which operates the convention center, recently renewed Levy's contract for three years. 

Also Wednesday, rental car giant Enterprise said it would lay off 24 information technology workers at three St. Louis-area offices. It had already announced layoffs of at least 2,000 people here.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports