Foodservice company Levy to permanently lay off 210

ST. LOUIS — Levy Premium Foodservice told Missouri officials Wednesday it plans to permanently lay off or not call back 210 employees that are part of its foodservice contract America's Center and the Dome at America's Center.

Chicago-based Levy said managers who will be laid off have been furloughed since March and permanent layoffs will begin Aug. 1. Hourly employees, represented by the Unite Here Local 74 union, had already had their hours cut and may experience cuts of more than half their hours for the next six months, the company said. The St. Louis convention and Visitors Commission, which operates the convention center, recently renewed Levy's contract for three years.