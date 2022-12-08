For the first time, US banknotes will bear signatures of two women

FORT WORTH, Texas — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will honor fellow pioneers when she presides over Thursday’s unveiling of the first U.S. banknotes printed with two women’s signatures, while calling for “much more” work to advance equity for women and minorities.

Yellen, the first woman to head the Treasury and chair the U.S. Federal Reserve, said the new banknotes being produced at the Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing site in Fort Worth, Texas, were a reminder of the contributions of women who have worked at Treasury and in the economics profession.

She will be joined at the site by U.S. Treasury Chief Lynn Malerba, the first Native American to serve in that role.

The banknotes, to be delivered to the Federal Reserve to enter circulation next year, are the first to carry the signature of a female Treasury chief and a Native woman.

“We’ve made progress in providing greater economic opportunity for women at Treasury and in the economics profession. But we know that much more needs to be done,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for the event. “I hope that today is a reminder of the road we’ve traveled on equity and inclusion. And I hope it motivates us to continue to move forward.”

Treasury led the first major effort to hire women into the federal government during the Civil War, Yellen said, singling out Jennie Douglas as the first woman hired in that cohort and Sophia Holmes, the first Black woman.

It took until the 1930s before Josephine Roche was nominated as the first woman assistant Treasury secretary, she said, but women now comprise 62% of Treasury’s workforce.

Yellen said she was the only woman in her doctorate program at Yale University in the early 1970s, and academic data show that women still account for just 34% of PhDs in economics and 30% of professors in the field.

Cecilia Rouse, who is the first Black woman to head the Council of Economic Advisers, told Reuters the new banknotes marked an important milestone.

“It represents that we are finally getting the insight from important parts of our economy and our society,” she said.