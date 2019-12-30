Ford says reservations for its new electric Mustang are full
0 comments

Ford says reservations for its new electric Mustang are full

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢

Ford Motor Co. said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach E, are full.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang on Nov. 17, and began taking reservations with a refundable deposit of $500.

More than 80% of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55% opted for all-wheel drive, Ford said in a statement.

The Mach E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport utility. 

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports