Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries hit record high

NEW YORK — Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries hit a record high in February before the novel coronavirus became a pandemic, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday, as foreign investors continued to snap up U.S government debt for yield.

Overall foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries hit $7.066 trillion in February, from $6.857 trillion in January.

Japan's Treasury holdings also rose to an all-time peak of $1.268 trillion, from $1.211 trillion in January. It remains the largest non-U.S. owner of Treasuries.

"It's still yield-driven," said Jon Hill, senior rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets, referring investors' appetite for U.S. Treasuries.

"At the end of the day, Treasuries as of a few weeks ago were a high yielder. They're less of a high yielder now to be sure, but even after the rally we have seen the last few months, 10-year Treasuries still offer 60 basis points over JGBs (Japanese government bonds)," he added.

China, the second largest holder of Treasuries, also increased its holdings to $1.092 trillion in February, from $1.078 trillion the previous month.