Former Anheuser-Busch employee admits $460k disability fraud

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of Anheuser-Busch InBev has admitted fraudulently claiming $460,000 by falsely claiming to be disabled, the U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday.
Shannon Nenninger traveled nationally and internationally, went to concerts, did yardwork, washed her car, went fishing and attended various social events, all while claiming to be too disabled to work, prosecutors said.
Nenninger pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to a conspiracy charge. She was one of at least a dozen people who were either indicted or pleaded guilty in the investigation.
Nenninger claimed in her plea that a chiropractor, Dr. Thomas G. Hobbs, had earned a reputation among Anheuser-Busch employees for helping employees fraudulently obtain disability payments by lying about their medical conditions and their ability to care for themselves. Nenninger's plea says she paid $6,100 for Hobbs to do so between Jan. 8, 2013, and Nov. 28, 2017. Between Jan. 8, 2013, and late last month, Nenninger fraudulently received more than $457,104 in disability payments. The chiropractor received $3,501 for medically unnecessary tests and treatments, her plea says.