Former Anheuser-Busch employee admits $460k disability fraud

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of Anheuser-Busch InBev has admitted fraudulently claiming $460,000 by falsely claiming to be disabled, the U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday.

Shannon Nenninger traveled nationally and internationally, went to concerts, did yardwork, washed her car, went fishing and attended various social events, all while claiming to be too disabled to work, prosecutors said.

Nenninger pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to a conspiracy charge. She was one of at least a dozen people who were either indicted or pleaded guilty in the investigation.