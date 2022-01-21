Former Anheuser-Busch employee gets year in prison, must repay $460k for disability fraud

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of Anheuser-Busch InBev was sentenced to 366 days in prison this week and ordered to repay more than $460,000 in payments that were triggered when she falsely claiming to be disabled.

Shannon Nenninger's case is one of 18 in which prosecutors say a Jefferson County chiropractor aided Anheuser-Busch employees in making false claims about their medical conditions and their ability to care for themselves.

Nenninger pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in October to a felony conspiracy charge and admitted paying $6,100 to the chiropractor.

Nenninger received a total of $457,104 in disability payments beginning in Jan. 8, 2013, and the chiropractor received $3,501 for medically unnecessary tests and treatments, her plea says.

While claiming to be too disabled to work, Nenninger traveled nationally and internationally, attended concerts, did yardwork, went fishing and attended various social events.

The chiropractor named in plea agreements by Nenninger and others is Thomas G. Hobbs, who has pleaded not guilty.

Hobbs, his wife and eight others, including a former union representative, were indicted in 2020 and accused of costing Anheuser-Busch InBev, insurance companies and Social Security more than $12 million.

