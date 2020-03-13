Former employee sentenced to 3 years for stealing nearly $137,000 from O'Fallon, Mo., company

O'FALLON, MO. — A former employee of an O'Fallon, Missouri, heating and cooling company was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for stealing nearly $137,000 from her company, prosecutors said.

Tracy Lee Cernicek, 48, of St. Charles, was the credit and collection supervisor for Nortek Global HVAC and Nordyne Distributing at the time. Over two and one-half years beginning in 2016, Cernicek diverted almost $107,000 in refunds due to about 130 customers into her own bank account, and deposited 17 company checks worth nearly $30,000, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman wrote in a court filing. She also tried and failed to deposit two checks worth $45,000, he wrote.

She used the money to buy clothing and accessories, eat out, and travel to Mexico, the United Kingdom, Las Vegas and Tampa, Bateman wrote.

Cernicek pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in March, and faced 33 to 41 months in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.

