Former Monsanto employee gets 2+ years for stealing trade secrets for China

ST. LOUIS — A former Monsanto employee was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 29 months in prison and fined $150,000 for stealing trade secrets and trying to take them to China.

Haitao Xiang, 44, has been in jail since his arrest in 2019, meaning he's likely to be released soon. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey said the recommended sentencing guidelines of 10 to 16 months understated the seriousness of economic espionage.

Xiang worked for Monsanto and a subsidiary, The Climate Corp., as a senior research engineer and an advanced imaging scientist from 2008 to June 2017. He knew that an online platform known as “The Nutrient Optimizer” used a proprietary algorithm to determine how to maximize crop growth for farmers, but downloaded it onto his work laptop and then copied it to a micro SD card. He also knew the algorithm was a trade secret, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Drake said at Xiang's plea hearing.

In 2016, Xiang, a Chinese citizen, was selected as a technical talent recruit in China’s controversial Hundred Talent Program, a government-run program designed to advance Chinese industries.

Xiang was stopped on the jetway before a one-way flight to China on June 10, 2017, by Customs and Border Patrol agents, who found the proprietary program on the SD card. He'd left Monsanto, certifying that he had not kept any company information, his plea says.

Xiang was allowed to leave the country, and worked for both the Chinese Academy of Science’s Nanjing Institute of Soil Science and the Hundred Talent Program.

Defense lawyer Vadim Alex Glozman said there was no evidence that Monsanto lost money or business. Glozman said Xiang returned to China to comply with the demands of his authoritarian father and never intended to harm Monsanto.

Drake countered by saying Xiang was operating under a "calculated plan" to steal a trade secret for the benefit of China, during which he Googled "evidence that can be used to accuse me."

Xiang apologized, saying he'd been living with guilt and shame since his arrest and had repeatedly repented.

Xiang pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit economic espionage. He also may be deported after his release from any prison sentence, but Glozman said China no longer wants him back.

Monsanto was acquired by Bayer in 2018 and the Climate Corp. is now known as Climate LLC.

