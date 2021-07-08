Former Office Depot to become 35,000 square-foot gymnastics facility

MANCHESTER — An empty Office Depot at the intersection of Manchester Road and Highway 141 is about to get a little livelier.
Olympia Gymnastics Academy said Thursday it has purchased the roughly 35,000-square-foot building and plans to turn it a gymnastics facility by early December, according to a news release. The location will feature gymnastics and Ninja classes and competitive teams as well as cheerleading and tumbling.
The new location will replace Olympia's current Manchester facility, which is roughly a quarter of the size of the new digs. Olympia has eight locations in the metro area.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.