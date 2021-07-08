 Skip to main content
Former Office Depot to become 35,000 square-foot gymnastics facility
MANCHESTER — An empty Office Depot at the intersection of Manchester Road and Highway 141 is about to get a little livelier. 

Olympia Gymnastics Academy said Thursday it has purchased the roughly 35,000-square-foot building and plans to turn it a gymnastics facility by early December, according to a news release. The location will feature gymnastics and Ninja classes and competitive teams as well as cheerleading and tumbling. 

The new location will replace Olympia's current Manchester facility, which is roughly a quarter of the size of the new digs. Olympia has eight locations in the metro area.

