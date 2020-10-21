Former owner of Riverfront Times, St. Louis Magazine files for bankruptcy

ST. LOUIS — Ray Hartmann, founder and former owner of the Riverfront Times and a former owner of St. Louis Magazine, filed for bankruptcy last week.

The 81-page filing says Hartmann and his wife have assets of about $65,000 and have dozens of creditors, including taxing authorities, owed over $1 million.

Many of those debts, roughly $251,000 worth, are listed as business loans for St. Louis Magazine LLC. Hartmann sold his ownership in St. Louis Magazine in December 2018 or January 2019, the filing shows.

The couple also owes more than $122,000 incurred by Animagination LLC, a hobby store, $268,000 in business or personal loans and $237,000 for credit card purchases or cash advances. Hartmann also owes Republican media consultant Donald Sipple and his wife $164,923 for loans related to a shopping center, the filing shows.

They owe the IRS $180,000 for taxes largely related to the sale of their interest in St. Louis Magazine. He reported $728,000 in capital gains from "excess distributions" from the St. Louis Magazine sale in 2019. They also owe $45,000 to the Missouri Department of Revenue for taxes