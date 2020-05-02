Former St. Louis County police chief to join Centene

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. has announced that former St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar will assume the position of vice president for global police relations for the Clayton-based health insurer.
Belmar will begin his new duties Monday, according to a statement Saturday by Marcela Hawn, chief communications officer for the company.
Belmar was the county police chief for six years and had been with the department for nearly 30 years. He retired as chief on Thursday and was replaced by a department commander, Mary Barton.
Belmar is tasked with ensuring safe workplaces for nearly 70,000 employees in more than 600 offices nationwide.
He'll work to establish and maintain relationships with police departments where Centene has operations, Hawn said.
