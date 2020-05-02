Former St. Louis County police chief to join Centene
Former St. Louis County police chief to join Centene

County Police Commissioners meet to decide future

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar listens to the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners as they adjourn on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, after meeting only in closed session. They voted unanimously to initiate an independent review of the St. Louis County Police Department. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. has announced that former St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar will assume the position of vice president for global police relations for the Clayton-based health insurer.

Belmar will begin his new duties Monday, according to a statement Saturday by Marcela Hawn, chief communications officer for the company. 

Belmar was the county police chief for six years and had been with the department for nearly 30 years. He retired as chief on Thursday and was replaced by a department commander, Mary Barton.

Belmar is tasked with ensuring safe workplaces for nearly 70,000 employees in more than 600 offices nationwide. 

He'll work to establish and maintain relationships with police departments where Centene has operations, Hawn said.

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

