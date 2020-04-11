Former Tarlton chief Robert "Bob" Elsperman dies of coronavirus

Robert “Bob” Elsperman was known as the “big guy” at Tarlton Corp., the construction company behind some of the St. Louis region’s biggest construction projects.
During his 25 years running the company, he helped build it into a powerhouse in the industry.
Mr. Elsperman died Tuesday, April 7, of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He had been admitted to the hospital on March 30. He was 83.
Retired Tarlton Vice President of Finance David Moore, who worked with Mr. Elsperman for decades and became a friend, said the former executive had still been engaged with the company his children now run.
“The fact that he got sick like this was a terrible shock to us all,” Moore said.
Born Oct. 21, 1936, Mr. Elsperman attended Cleveland High School and later Purdue University, where he earned an engineering degree. He married D’Arcy Gifford in 1960.
Upon graduation, Mr. Elsperman began working full time at Tarlton, then run by his father, Art. Even before college, he began learning the trade as an apprentice carpenter at Tarlton.
In 1972, he took over the company that launched in 1946 after his father and three partners purchased G.L. Tarlton Contractor Inc.
During the last decades of the 20th century, Mr. Elsperman oversaw the St. Louis-based firm’s expansion into one of the region’s leading general contractors. Tarlton built projects for Washington University, hospitals and cultural institutions. It constructed new suburban mall additions, such as the Jamestown Mall Famous-Barr, as well as historic rehabs on Laclede’s Landing.
In the 1980s, the company was a contractor on the then-celebrated St. Louis Centre, at the time one of the largest urban shopping malls in the country and which has since been converted to offices.
He forged relationships with some of the region’s largest companies, building facilities for McDonnell-Douglas, Monsanto and Southwestern Bell.
“He’s been a giant in the industry,” said Len Toenjes, head of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri. “When Bob spoke, people listened.”
Moore said Mr. Elsperman was especially proud of the work Tarlton did over the years at the Anheuser-Busch brewery.
“Much of what you see as you pass by on (Interstate) 55 are projects that we built over 50 years of working at the brewery,” Moore said. “Many, many hundreds of jobs.”
He often mentioned the Pius XII Memorial Library on St. Louis University’s campus, Moore said, built in the late ‘50s and at the time considered cutting-edge library architecture. It was a project Mr. Elsperman helped build when he was still a young carpenter for Tarlton.
“One of the great gifts of Bob Elsperman was the fundamental appreciation and respect he had and always carried for the tradespeople in the field, the people who actually do the work,” Moore said. “Because he always said, ‘the money’s made in the field.’”
Mr. Elsperman oversaw the transition to the next generation of his family. His daughter, Tracy Hart, took over as president in 1999 and his son, Dirk Elsperman, became chief operating officer that year.
“He held the thing together,” Toenjes said. “Everyone at Tarlton called him the big guy — let’s see what the big guy wants.”
He was a past president of the AGC of Missouri and served as treasurer of the national umbrella group, the Associated General Contractors of America. He served as past chairman of the board of St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System and the advisory council for the School of Civil Engineering at Purdue, the board of the Bach Society of St. Louis, the advisory board for The Salvation Army and the advisory council for the Hope Center. He was also on the advisory boards for several banks.
Mr. Elsperman is survived by his wife, D’Arcy, of Town and Country; children Tracy Hart, Dirk Elsperman and Wendy Guhr; and six grandchildren.
Services will be scheduled for a later date when a gathering can occur.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System Charitable Foundation or the St. Louis Community Foundation COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.