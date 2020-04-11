Former Tarlton chief Robert "Bob" Elsperman dies of coronavirus

“One of the great gifts of Bob Elsperman was the fundamental appreciation and respect he had and always carried for the tradespeople in the field, the people who actually do the work,” Moore said. “Because he always said, ‘the money’s made in the field.’”

Mr. Elsperman oversaw the transition to the next generation of his family. His daughter, Tracy Hart, took over as president in 1999 and his son, Dirk Elsperman, became chief operating officer that year.

“He held the thing together,” Toenjes said. “Everyone at Tarlton called him the big guy — let’s see what the big guy wants.”

He was a past president of the AGC of Missouri and served as treasurer of the national umbrella group, the Associated General Contractors of America. He served as past chairman of the board of St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System and the advisory council for the School of Civil Engineering at Purdue, the board of the Bach Society of St. Louis, the advisory board for The Salvation Army and the advisory council for the Hope Center. He was also on the advisory boards for several banks.

Mr. Elsperman is survived by his wife, D’Arcy, of Town and Country; children Tracy Hart, Dirk Elsperman and Wendy Guhr; and six grandchildren.