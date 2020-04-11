Former Tarlton chief Robert Elsperman, 83, dies of coronavirus

Robert “Bob” Elsperman was known as the “big guy” at Tarlton Corp., the construction company behind some of the St. Louis region’s biggest projects.

During his 25 years running the company, he helped build it into a powerhouse in the industry.

Mr. Elsperman died Tuesday, April 7, of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He had been admitted to the hospital on March 30. He was 83.

Retired Tarlton Vice President of Finance David Moore, who worked with Mr. Elsperman for decades and became a friend, said the former executive had still been engaged with the company his children now run.

“The fact that he got sick like this was a terrible shock to us all,” Moore said.

Born Oct. 21, 1936, Mr. Elsperman attended Cleveland High School and later Purdue University, where he earned an engineering degree. He married D’Arcy Gifford in 1960.

Upon graduation, Mr. Elsperman began working full time at Tarlton, then run by his father, Art. Even before college, he began learning the trade as an apprentice carpenter at Tarlton.

In 1972, he took over the company that launched in 1946 after his father and three partners purchased G.L. Tarlton Contractor Inc.