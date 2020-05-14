Former UAW President Gary Jones pleads not-guilty in embezzlement case

DETROIT — Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $1 million of union funds amid a U.S. corruption probe that has raised the specter of a federal government takeover of the union.

Jones, of Canton, Michigan, had the plea entered by his attorney, J. Bruce Maffeo, during a brief videoconference hearing held by the U.S. District Court in Detroit. Jones was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond with the conditions that he surrender his passport and restrict travel to the continental United States.

Jones was charged in March in a criminal information, a court document typically used when the government has reached a plea deal with a defendant to plead guilty. He is scheduled to do that on June 3.

Maffeo declined to comment following Thursday’s hearing.

The union in a statement on Thursday called the actions for which Jones was charged “an unforgivable violation of his oath of office and an utter betrayal.”

Federal officials have said a takeover of the labor union remains an option.